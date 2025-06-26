Seniors celebrate victory as Milwaukee County Board kills proposal to redevelop McGovern Park Center

The Milwaukee County Board voted down a controversial redevelopment plan for McGovern Park Senior Center, preserving the public space that seniors have fought to protect.

The board voted 10-7 Thursday against the proposal that would have replaced the current senior center with a housing complex featuring up to 50 units of senior housing and a new community space.

"I just wanna thank God, thank God," said Minnie Harmon, a resident who attended the Milwaukee County Courthouse meeting.

The decision came as a relief to seniors who have been vocal opponents of the redevelopment plan.

"Absolutely because we considered people instead of profits and we were listened to as constituents and participants of that center," said Deborah Roley when asked if the right decision was made.

Milwaukee County officials had pushed for the project, arguing it was the only feasible way to save the aging facility. However, seniors at McGovern Park disagreed with this assessment.

"It's not as run down as they claim. It would be a big mistake to tear it down," said Linda Hoffman, a senior who uses the center.

Preserve Our Parks and the seniors argued the plan would set a dangerous precedent by building housing on public green space.

"I think other money can be found, I think other places can develop housing," Hoffman said.

Jan Wilberg from the Commission on Aging acknowledged the setback but remained committed to finding solutions.

"We thought it was a good solution to two big community needs, but we're gonna keep working on senior centers," Wilberg said.

The county now faces the challenge of funding repairs or reimagining the center another way. Seniors say they're willing to help find solutions—so long as the park stays public.

"This is our neighborhood, this is our center and I don't want the idea of $2 million they kept talking about to come through and wreck it," Harmon said.

While Thursday's vote halts the current development, county leaders say the need still exists—and so does the funding clock. The future of McGovern Park may be undecided, but for now, seniors feel they've reclaimed their space.

