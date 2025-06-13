MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is preparing for one of the nation's oldest and largest Juneteenth celebrations, a holiday that marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. But for many Americans, the full story and significance of this important day remain unknown or misunderstood.

"Number one there are many emancipation celebrations, Juneteenth is what has survived because of its significance and wide spread celebratory nature, Juneteenth kinda brings them all together," said Dr. Robert S. Smith, UWM Professor of History and resident historian at the American Black Holocaust Museum.

Yuki Iwamura/AP Participants march during the 31st annual Juneteenth celebration, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York.

Smith emphasized that Juneteenth is about more than celebration — it's an opportunity for everyone to revisit history and develop a deeper understanding of American citizenship.

Watch: Milwaukee historian explains the deeper meaning of Juneteenth

Milwaukee historian explains the deeper meaning of Juneteenth as city prepares for major celebration

"It's the celebration of America's first experiment with a racial democracy, don't wanna take away from July 4th. America's birthday is important. It is an expression of citizenship, the recognition of citizenship it is the way African Americans begin to articulate and operationalize citizenship in the 14th amendment, equal protection, due process, if you're in favor of those, then you should be celebrating Juneteenth," Smith said.

TMJ4 Dr. Robert S. Smith, UWM Professor of History and resident historian at the American Black Holocaust Museum.

When asked what white Americans who feel disconnected from the holiday should know about Juneteenth, Smith was clear about its universal significance.

"Juneteenth is central to what it means to be America, what it means to be a part of a bodied politic, what it means to be a person who can exercise political voice," Smith said.

TMJ4 The 50th Juneteenth Parade in Milwaukee in 2021.

As more Americans join in the celebration, Smith offers perspective for those who might feel disconnected from its roots.

"It brings together resistance, it brings celebration and healing it brings community into the conversation, it forces and welcomes corporations to be apart of it," Smith said. "It's an opportunity for our black businesses to be on display, it's all of that wrapped into this wonderful moment of celebration."

TMJ4 A snapshot from Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade in 2023.

On a day when thousands will fill King Drive for the festival, Smith encourages attendees to also step inside the museum. You can learn more at www.abhmuseum.org.

"It learn a little more, engage with some art and welcome families to get a bit of respit from the heat," Smith said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip