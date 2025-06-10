Care For All abortion clinic opens, sparking protests and debate on Milwaukee's northside

MILWAUKEE — A new nonprofit abortion clinic has opened this week on Milwaukee's northside, reigniting the ongoing debate over abortion rights in Wisconsin. Care for All, located at 35th and Wells in the Concordia neighborhood, bills itself as Wisconsin's only independent nonprofit abortion clinic.

The clinic offers low-cost services, including medication and procedural abortion, bringing healthcare options to an area where access has been limited.

"It's more about being able to have that medical help so you don't have to do it at home. Because doing it at home is even more scary — you can endanger yourself too," said Brianna Bentley, a neighbor and pro-choice supporter.

Outside the facility, pro-life advocates have begun protests against the clinic's opening.

"The message is: we are okay with no abortions in Wisconsin — and we want them closed," said Dan Miller with Pro-Life Wisconsin.

"Our hearts are burdened that people felt so bold to open another abortion center here in Milwaukee," Miller said.

The clinic's opening comes in the wake of significant legal changes in Wisconsin. Abortion is currently legal up to 21 weeks following a 2023 court ruling that blocked enforcement of the state's 1849 abortion ban.

Nationwide, abortion remains one of the most divisive political issues, especially since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

For supporters like Bentley, the clinic represents important healthcare access and personal choice.

"It depends on who you are and why you're getting it. Some people get abortions because they're young. If you're not ready for parenthood, then you're not ready. It's all up to the woman's choice," Bentley said.

Miller and other pro-life advocates maintain their opposition is based on deeply held beliefs.

"We were given dignity and life by God at fertilization and that's where our human rights should begin," Miller said.

While Care for All's Executive Director, Ali Kleigman declined an on-camera interview, demonstrations are expected to continue as the abortion debate shows no signs of slowing down in Milwaukee or across the nation.

