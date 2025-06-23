'It's gonna tear me up': Medical workers tried to save motorcyclist killed in Hoan Bridge crash

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge Sunday night, despite the efforts of several Good Samaritans, including a medical worker who stopped to help.

Family members identified the victim as Devon Davis, who was a father.

Caesar Banks, a medical worker who also rides motorcycles, was on his way to a night shift when he came upon the crash scene just after 9 p.m.

Davis Family Devon Davis, killed in a motorcycle crash

"You see the young man lying there, at that point I pulled my car up, I see his bike, I pulled over to the side, jumped out. I keep gloves in my car cause - you never know," Banks said.

Banks and two other medical professionals who happened to be passing by administered CPR and applied a tourniquet.

"He blinked. That's when I said 'Hey, we have to roll him over.' And that's when deputies said, 'Do everything you guys can,'" Banks said.

TMJ4 Caesar Banks, a medical worker

Despite their efforts, Davis was pronounced dead at the scene just before 10 p.m.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. Banks became emotional when talking about the experience, noting the brotherhood among motorcycle riders.

"It's hard cause one day that could be me on my bike, somebody could be doing this," Banks said. "It's gonna tear me up cause we try to make it back to a family and our kids every day, in this society, it's hard, and for a brother not to make it back home, it's hard, and knowing he's a father like me, with a baby. It's hard."

A vigil in Davis's honor is planned for 7 p.m. Monday night in Oak Creek's Bender Park.

"If you see a biker brother, help a biker brother, we never abandon or leave a biker brother. No matter the circumstances, we are bikers for life," Banks said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip