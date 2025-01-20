Marcus Aarsvold joined TMJ4 News in 2025 as the first Washington County reporter. Marcus is originally from Pine Island, Minnesota, and graduated from the University of Minnesota’s broadcast journalism program. He started his career at WXOW News 19, where he reported for three years in La Crosse, followed by three years at WMTV 15 News in Madison.

In his six years in news, Marcus has covered a range of award-winning stories from double homicide trials to missing person cases and exclusively profiling a Wisconsin actress’s first gig in a little film called "Wicked."

When Marcus isn’t working, he’s probably reading, running, or watching "Gilmore Girls" on repeat.

If you have a story idea for Marcus, send him an email at marcus.aarsvold@tmj4.com, or message him on Instagram or Facebook.