Germantown golf course under water as flooding impacts Washington County

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Blackstone Creek Golf Club in Germantown is experiencing unprecedented flooding, with nearly all 18 holes submerged under water.

"It was definitely a shock," co-owner Troy Schmidt said. "We were not expecting this."

What is normally fairway has transformed into a lake as flooding continues to impact the Germantown community and local businesses.

"It's 30 yards out from where I've ever seen it," Schmidt said. "It's definitely higher. Hole number 16 has never been under water and it's completely under water. This is at least a foot higher than I've ever seen."

The golf club typically experiences minor flooding in spring after snow melt when the ground remains frozen, but the current situation is far more severe.

Schmidt's family has been using kayaks to access areas of the course that are too dangerous to reach by foot.

Despite the extensive flooding, Schmidt remains optimistic. "Nobody got hurt," he said. "Nobody got injured so we take it in stride."

He predicts they'll be able to reopen in about a week and a half.

"It's just waiting for the water to go away," he said. "We have plenty of staff that's ready to go. As soon as the water recedes, the mowers will be out cutting where they can and get the course back into shape."

For Germantown homeowners dealing with flood damage, Waste Management will begin picking up damaged items curbside on Wednesday.

