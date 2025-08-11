NCAA champion KK Arnold returns to hometown, hosts basketball camp for next generation of female athletes

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — More than 150 young female athletes gathered at Germantown High School to learn basketball skills from hometown hero and NCAA women’s basketball champion KK Arnold.

Fresh off her NCAA basketball championship win with the UConn Huskies, Arnold returned to her hometown to host her second annual basketball camp for aspiring athletes.

“Just mental toughness, they can pick my brain,” she said. “Ask me questions at the Q&A and the little basic things—dribbling, shooting drills and ultimately having fun with each other.”

The camp has grown since its inaugural year, attracting participants from across Wisconsin and beyond.

“Compared to last year, we started small and went a little bit bigger this year,” Arnold said. “So just to see the turnout of wherever these kids came from all over the state means a lot.”

Young athletes rotated through various stations, getting hands-on instruction and the opportunity to meet their basketball hero.

“You just learn so much that everyone can improve on!” camper Alexis Roeming said.

“I’m really excited!” Sydney Hahn, another camp participant, said.

“It’s really cool,” Jenna Meyers said. “It’s so much better seeing her in person rather than on TV.”

The camp’s popularity extended beyond state lines. Bryan Rivard traveled from Connecticut to Wisconsin specifically so their daughter could learn from Arnold because she was inspired by watching her lead the UConn Huskies to a national championship.

“It’s important for us to come out here,” Rivard said. “Because KK’s actually her biggest inspiration as a young female athlete.”

For Arnold, the camp represents an opportunity to give back to her community and inspire the next generation of female athletes.

“I definitely was at these types of camps,” she said. “So just seeing them all around here definitely reminds me of myself.”

When asked about preparations for her upcoming junior year at UConn, Arnold remained focused on what was in front of her—the KK Arnold Basketball Camp.

“Yeah, that’s always in the back of my mind,” she said. “But right now I’m just staying in the moment, present and where I’m at right now.”

Following the camp’s first session, the Washington County board president honored Arnold with a proclamation, designating a day as “KK Arnold Day” throughout the county.

