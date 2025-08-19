WEST BEND, Wis. — Washington County community members are mobilizing against a proposed power line project they fear will disrupt their rural properties and natural surroundings.

Nearly 60 homeowners in the Town of Trenton, West Bend and Ozaukee County have formed a coalition to oppose American Transmission Company's (ATC) plans to build new power lines through Washington County.

Marcus Aarsvold Rural West Bend residents organize against proposed power line project

"We're going to fight it all the way, as far as we have to go," Steve Holland said. "We groom these lawns, grow this corn, mow around this oak tree, and we've got a swing that my granddaughter and kids play at, that will be destroyed and gone so that they can have more power."

Marcus Aarsvold Steve Holland is against a power line project that could go up through his property in rural West Bend

Holland's neighbors received fliers outlining ATC's proposal to construct power lines that, according to the company's website, are needed to meet "load increases" in Port Washington, Ozaukee County.

Watch: West Bend community organizes against power line project they fear will disrupt rural properties

Power line project sparks controversy in West Bend

Several residents believe the project is specifically designed to provide power to a new data center in Port Washington.

Heidi Prodoehl, another resident opposing the project, described the emotional toll the proposal has taken on her.

Marcus Aarsvold Heidi Prodoehl is against a power line project that could go up through her property in rural West Bend

"I've been just sick about it," she said. "It has been hard doing my daily functions. I'm still able to go to work, but it's been very hard concentrating, knowing this could be a very real possibility that's affecting my land."

Prodoehl explained that her family moved to Washington County specifically for the peace and natural environment, which they're determined to preserve.

"What we can do to help is get public awareness out there," she said.

Marcus Aarsvold Rural West Bend residents organize against proposed power line project

The concerned community formed a group called "ATC Port West Line Opposition," created a website, and contacted lawyers to fight the proposal.

"They poked a bear," Holland said. "That's our group and our coalition. The bear has been poked."

ATC is hosting open houses from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19 at Lepanto Banquet Hall (350 E Seven Hills Rd Port Washington, WI 53074) and noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Amore Banquet Hall (18 W Mill St Plymouth, WI 53073).

The company did not directly address whether the project is intended as a direct energy source for the new data center, but did share the following statement:

The proposed project is necessary to address proposed load increases in the Port Washington area, as well as continue to maintain the safe and reliable operation of ATC’s transmission grid. The city of Port Washington website has several documents posted regarding the proposed project to be located in the city. Given that We Energies serves this area, we suggest contacting them about the nature of the load.





ATC conducts extensive planning and research for any proposed transmission project necessary to meet the needs of our customers and help fulfill their obligation to serve.





The next phase is gathering input/comments from landowners, residents, and local officials since they know their communities the best and we encourage their feedback into the process to tell us how to best limit the impact of our facilities. These comments and the input we receive are then factored into, and included, in our application to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.





It should be noted that ATC’s development of the power line routes is still in progress, and adjustments are possible as we gather more information. Our primary channel to hear from landowners, residents, and local officials are community open houses. We invited approximately 2,300 landowners, residents, and local officials along the potential project routes to two open house sessions. ATC Media Relations

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

