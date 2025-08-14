Port Washington neighbors react to renderings of large data center complex as city is set to approve project

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington city leaders are set to approve plans to build a large data center north of the city's downtown, a project that has divided residents for months over its potential benefits and drawbacks.

The city's Common Council is set to approve a development agreement for the southern part of the site at its meeting next Tuesday. The northern part of the site has not yet been annexed into the city.

Residents are getting a first look at the plans through full-scale renderings of the project that show four large buildings adjacent to Interstate 43.

Courtesy of the City of Port Washington An aerial rendering of the proposed data center complex in Port Washington, Wis.

The agreement would require the developer, Denver-based Vantage Data Centers, to initially pay $175 million in infrastructure improvements. The company would be reimbursed over time through a city tax increment financing district.

That means neighbors would not be expected to foot the bill. Instead, they would likely see a decrease in their property tax bills because of the increased tax revenue generated by the new complex. According to city estimates, that savings would total about $170 per year for a $350,000 home.

"I have mixed feelings. Of course, we all use data and technology," David Merrifield said. "[I worry about] the energy usage and the water usage, and what it's going to do environmentally for the area."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News David Merrifield

City officials have been working for months to address neighbors' concerns. They have set up a webpage with FAQ's, and have assured residents that the necessary infrastructure will be built without putting a strain on residents pockets nor the local power grid.

A few months ago, the city also created a new zoning code designation to govern issues like light and sound pollution at the complex.

Longtime resident Beth Esselman expressed cautious optimism about the project.

"I'm trying to keep a positive, open mind," Esselman said. "I get skeptical at times. At the same time, I'm hoping our city leaders are doing the right thing."

Despite the potential tax benefits, some residents remain unconvinced.

"The long-term concerns are more valid than any short-term property tax benefits," Merrifield said.

The Common Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

