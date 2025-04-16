Port Washington neighbors take complaints on proposed data center to Common Council

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Neighbors in Port Washington spoke out in opposition to a large data center proposed to be built on the city’s north side.

In nearly an hour of public comments at the Port Washington Common Council meeting Tuesday night, 19 different people spoke against the proposal, many of them residents who live near the site. They accused city leaders of bulldozing the city’s charm in the name of progress.

“Port Washington being the jewel of Ozaukee County,” Ryan Jenkins said. “What a huge irony that we’re talking about putting this huge structure just outside of downtown.”

More than 500 people have signed a petition opposing the data center. Troy Cook is the petition’s author and spoke at Tuesday’s meeting.

“These meetings, albeit essential are a dog and pony show just to give the appearance that our elected representatives care,” Troy Cook said.

Despite the objections, the Common Council took the next step forward, approving an ordinance to add a new zoning code to the city’s zoning rules. The "I-3 Technology Campus District" will govern the proposed data center site. Among other things, it requires measures to reduce light pollution and caps the sound emitted from the complex at 70 decibels.

Mayor Ted Neitzke spoke with TMJ4 in February regarding residents concerns. He argued the center will bring a lot of opportunities to the city while also increasing tax revenue. He told residents at Tuesday’s meeting that their concerns are not falling on deaf ears.

“Many of the things being put into place tonight will allow the city to be in a stronger position when we put a developer’s agreement,” Mayor Neitzke said. “All of your comments have been heard.”

There are still some moving parts before shovels can go in the ground. TMJ4 plans to continue following up with neighbors and city leaders as the proposal goes forward.



