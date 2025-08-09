WEST BEND, Wis. — A new business in West Bend is bringing the thrill of professional racing to virtual reality enthusiasts and aspiring e-sports athletes.

The Racinghaus, a racing simulation facility, offers an immersive experience that makes race car driving accessible, affordable and adventurous for everyone from beginners to experienced racers.

Marcus Aarsvold The Racinghaus owner Ben Morales opened up the simulation facility in West Bend in May

"I dreamed of it, made it happen and here we are," owner Ben Morales said. "I think truly we're building an authentic homegrown grassroots initiative here to allow Wisconsin racing to do something it's never done which is compete at literally the highest levels of racing."

Watch: New West Bend racing simulation center brings professional driving experience to virtual reality enthusiasts

West Bend racing simulation center brings professional driving experience to VR

The facility is equipped with high-tech simulators that allow eSports athletes to race against each other virtually, and right next toe each other, creating a competitive environment that mimics real racing conditions.

According to Morales, what makes these simulators special is their ability to recreate the physical sensations of driving a race car.

Marcus Aarsvold New racing simulation center in West Bend offers virtual thrills for e-sports enthusiasts

"The motors now are so good that they allow you to feel tire grip, suspension, the transfer of weight from left to right and front to back," he said. "When people come here they quickly find out this is a community based environment, we're all here to help each other and we're all here for the same reason—to appreciate motorsport," Morales said.

When TMJ4's Marcus Aarsvold visited the facility, Morales provided a headset and guided him through the experience, despite being a complete beginner to racing simulation.

Reed Weyer, an eSports driver joined The Racinghaus' official roster for monthly competitions ad was impressed by the realism of the simulators.

Marcus Aarsvold Reed Weyer is an eSports driver at The Racinghaus

"I've never experienced anything like this before. It almost is like the closest you can get to real life," he said. "When Ben told me what he was aspiring to do and his passion, it just makes what he wants to do and the community so much better."

Weyer hopes to elevate his eSports career through the facility's competitive opportunities.

Marcus Aarsvold New racing simulation center in West Bend offers virtual thrills for e-sports enthusiasts

Beyond the competitive aspect, both Morales and Weyer emphasize the community-building element of The Racinghaus. Pricing details can be found on the facility's website and the address is 540 Shepherds Dr, West Bend, WI 53090.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip