Alonna Johnson joined TMJ4 News in March of 2026.

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Alonna graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 2024 with a degree in Media Production with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.

Before making Milwaukee her new home, she spent nearly two years in Lansing, Michigan covering the state capitol. Her reporting there included the GOP-led walkout during lame duck session, a delayed budget process and both state and congressional races.

When she’s not covering stories, you can find Alonna trying out a new workout, hunting for the best burger spot in town or volunteering in her community.

She’s also a big football fan. Whether it’s cheering for her hometown Cincinnati Bengals or the maize and blue Michigan Wolverines, she loves sharing the love of the game.

Alonna is never shy about saying hello to strangers, so if you spot her out and about, be sure to wave or stop for a chat.

Want to connect? Follow her on Instagram at AlonnaJohnsonNews or send an email to Alonna.Johnson@tmj4.com.