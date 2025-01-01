Lauren Sklba joined TMJ4 in September 2025 as the station’s Racine County reporter.

Born and raised in Racine, she has fond memories of growing up in her hometown: sledding at Lockwood Hill, swimming in Lake Michigan, and sharing meals with family at downtown’s many restaurants.

Sklba graduated in 2017 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where she wrote and reported for a variety of on-campus news outlets, including The Daily Cardinal and Madison Commons.

Her professional career has included years working in broadcast news as a producer at WISC-TV in Madison and at CBS Colorado in Denver. While working in Madison, she and her team won an Edward R. Murrow award for their coverage of a gas line explosion in Sun Prairie in 2018. In Denver, she won a Heartland Emmy for her production of a documentary about the aftermath of the largest wildfire in Colorado state history.

Most recently, she worked as the news editor at Racine County’s daily newspaper, The Journal Times. She is excited to continue telling stories on behalf of the community that made her who she is today.

Outside of work, Sklba loves being outside: running, hiking, paddling. She’s also a big fan of good coffee and good food.