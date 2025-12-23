Union Grove business owners rallying to help last minute shoppers

UNION GROVE — Small businesses in Union Grove are extending their hours and working together to help last-minute shoppers find the perfect gifts just days before Christmas.

"There's something really special about picking out a gift for yourself — something you've touched, looked at and connected with a loved one," said Susan Griffiths, who opened The Nerdy Word in Union Grove just weeks before Christmas.

Griffiths said this season has exceeded her expectations, not just financially but also in building relationships with customers.

"I thought opening a retail store in Union Grove at the holidays would be exciting and a way to give back to the community," Griffiths said.

For Griffiths, a benefit of shopping locally is the personal connection between business owners and customers.

"What you’re going to see here are things I love. What you’re going to see here are things I learned about the Union Grove community while I was researching to open," said Griffiths, who curates parts of her store in response to the interests of her customers.

Just down Main Street at Pine Acres General Store, owner Christie Grochowski said helping shoppers has become a community effort among local businesses.

"If I notice somebody's looking for something, I will point them in the direction of one of our other local businesses, and they do the same," Grochowski said.

Grochowski and Griffiths said shopping in person this time of year offers advantages over online ordering, including the guarantee that gifts will make it under the Christmas tree on time.

"You know that you're guaranteed to get here and find something," Grochowski said, rather than depending on the timing of a delivery driver.

The local shopping experience also creates a cycle of community support.

"You are buying stuff from your neighbors who live in your neighborhood, who also turn around and buy from their neighbors," Grochowski said.

In neighborly fashion, both shops have adjusted their hours this week to make gift-giving easier for customers ahead of Christmas Day.

"That's why we're here, right? To meet the community needs," Griffiths said.

