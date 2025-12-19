RACINE — A Racine-based holiday fundraising campaign raised more than $22,000 to help 88 local families this Christmas season.

"Santa Does Exist," organized by Jesse Booker, wrapped up Friday morning after a campaign that began in November. The funds will be distributed as $250 Target gift cards to families in the area.

"Incredible, unbelievable, never imagined it being possible," Booker said about this year's record-breaking total.

Watch: Fundraiser organizer celebrates record year ahead of the holidays

Fundraiser organizer celebrates record year, community supporting one another ahead of the holidays

Booker started the campaign in 2015, and it has grown significantly each year through word-of-mouth and social media.

"The human connection that we've made, that's what has helped the impact," Booker said.

TMJ4

There were 182 individual donations, and more than 20 local businesses, including Lee's Deli, Zeigler Toyota of Racine, and Chick-fil-A, contributed to the effort.

"Unbelievable, and I'll tell you why, because I didn't reach out to these businesses," Booker said about the organic business support.

The campaign demonstrates the power of community giving, with some recipients from previous years now becoming donors themselves. TMJ4 spoke to one woman who received a Target gift card years ago as a part of Santa Does Exist. She has since donated to the campaign and encouraged her employer to contribute as well.

"Those things are what make this so special," Booker said.

Hours after the campaign closed, Booker drew the names of donors who get to select which family receives a gift card.

"I get that it's only $250, but sometimes all somebody needs is a hug, or an ear, or a shoulder to lean on," Booker said.

The gift cards will be distributed at the Racine Target on Sunday at 6 p.m., just in time for Christmas.

"It's an incredible, full-circle moment to just let people in our community know somebody cares," Booker said.

Booker emphasized the importance of the community coming together for Santa Does Exist to address holiday needs.

"Year-round, families need help in our community," he said. "This is a small thing that we are doing together to make a difference, but those opportunities are unlimited."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip