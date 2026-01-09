Schulte parent says video incident affirms choice to keep her kids off social media

STURTEVANT — The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of an inappropriate video involving students from Schulte School, which serves kindergarten through eighth grade.

Principal Damon Jackson sent an email to parents on Wednesday informing families about the "inappropriate video involving Schulte students." The email said the video was not filmed on school grounds and did not take place during school hours, "but its sensitive nature has prompted an immediate response."

Multiple parents shared the email with TMJ4, including Tania Armstrong, who has two children at the school.

She says an event like this affirms her decision to keep her kids off social media.

"Absolutely, because you have no idea on social media what your kids can get into, what they're posting and the things that they're doing," Armstrong said.

Meanwhile, two Schulte parents who did not want to speak on camera said they were surprised by the email.

Lt. Mike Luell with the Racine County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the department is investigating the incident, but could not provide more details as the investigation involves juveniles.

For Armstrong, the email from Principal Jackson is both comforting and concerning.

"It's nice to know that we're being informed about what's going on, but it's also concerning that these things are happening," Armstrong said.

Questions remain about the exact nature of the video remain.

"What is exactly was this video? What was posted?" Armstrong asked.

TMJ4 did reach out to Principal Jackson on Friday but did not immediately hear back.

Principal Jackson told Schulte families in his email that there is no safety threat and asked any students with information to contact the school directly.

He also asked families to discourage "sharing of the video or any related rumors on social media, as this can interfere with the investigation and cause further harm."

