YMCA leaders respond to community need with opening of food pantry at George Bray Neighborhood Branch

RACINE — The Racine Family YMCA is opening its first-ever food pantry at the George Bray Neighborhood Branch on Center Street, marking a historic milestone for the organization that has served the community for 150 years.

"This is our first time in the history of our 150 years of serving in this type of capacity," Tamarra Coleman said.

Coleman, CEO of the Racine Family YMCA, said the pantry represents another way for the organization to serve and reach more people in the community.

TMJ4

The decision to open a food pantry came after community listening sessions hosted by the YMCA revealed a clear need for food assistance in the neighborhood.

Watch: YMCA leaders respond to community need with opening of food pantry

YMCA leaders respond to community need with opening of food pantry

"And if the need is food, we're going to bring it to them," Coleman said.

Karon Thomas, George Bray Neighbor Branch Director, highlighted the lack of food access in the area as a driving factor behind the initiative.

"There is no grocery stores in this area," Thomas said.

TMJ4

The community conversations consistently returned to the issue of food insecurity, with residents expressing the need for access to healthy, nutritional food.

United Way data from 2023 shows 49% of households in the City of Racine were living under the basic cost of living for the county.

"Just the fact that something that's needed is coming to this area is a relief for so many families," Thomas said.

Coleman and Thomas said the pantry is the result of community collaboration involving multiple organizations working together to address local needs.

"It's so important to have our community partners, Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Racine County Food Bank, our community as a whole, coming together to support the needs of those that are asking for assistance," Coleman said.

The food pantry will open to the public on Tuesday, January 13th, with operating hours from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, "to be able to hit those that work all day, that can't go to the pantries that's open during the day," Thomas said.

Residents hoping to utilize the pantry must come with a state I.D. and proof of address, as the pantry will only serve Racine County residents. Residents can visit the pantry every 28 days.

"We don't want people to have to choose between healthy, nutritional food and their medication, or healthy, nutritional food and their rent," Coleman said. "We want you to be able to stretch your dollar, and we want to be here to bridge that gap."

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can contact Thomas at kthomas@ymcaracine.org or call the Racine Family YMCA office at 262-898-4757.

“We’re here to serve the community, and that’s what we’re going to do," Thomas said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip