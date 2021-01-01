Adriana Mendez is thrilled and excited to work back in her home state of Wisconsin. She grew up in Kenosha and attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

After college Adriana worked in Waco, Texas as a general assignment reporter. She then traveled to Grand Rapids, Michigan and Asheville, North Carolina, where she worked as a Traffic Anchor and multimedia journalist.

She has covered a variety of stories from the recovery efforts after the Gatlinburg wildfires to Hurricane Florence.

Adriana is an avid Wisconsin sports enthusiast and when she’s not at work, you can catch her with her three dogs, Oliver, Emma and Gunnar.

Got a news tip or story idea, contact Adriana at adriana.mendez@tmj4.com or on twitter: @AdrianaMendez

