Golf outing supports scholarships for Cristo Rey Jesuit High School students

SUSSEX — On August 27, a special golf fundraiser event is taking place to support the kids of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.

The outing was started by Spectrum Investment Advisors to honor a dear friend of the firm, Rick Danning, who passed away unexpectedly.

The annual event not only offers a day of fun out on the golf course but also helps ensure students at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School are set up for success through financial support for college in the form of scholarships.

This year marks the third year Spectrum Investment Advisors has held the outing. Funds raised provide scholarships to multiple students, helping to ease the financial burden of higher education. According to Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, last year’s event raised $21,000 — enough to fund four college scholarships for future graduates.

“We used to go golfing with our client, Rick Danning and unfortunately one year he passed away and to honor him and what he was doing we asked his wife if we want to do something to keep his memmory alive how do we do this, and she mentioned Rick had a scholarship at Cristo Rey High School, so we said what better way to honor him than to continue the golf outing but doing so but doing it as a fundraiser for Cristo Rey," said Manuel Rosado, President Spectrum Investment Advisors.

This year’s event will be held Aug. 27 at Ironwood Golf Course in Sussex. Along with a day of golf, participants can look forward to prizes and other festivities.

For registration details, click here.

