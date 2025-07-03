Behind the Scenes: What it takes to put on Milwaukee County's July 3rd Drone Show

MILWAUKEE — Thousands are expected to gather along Milwaukee’s lakefront tonight for a one-of-a-kind Independence Day celebration—featuring 900 drones lighting up the sky in a spectacular, tech-driven display.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” says Andy Ackmann, chief operating officer for Northern Lights Drone Shows, a Caledonia-based company producing the event. “There’s thousands of people waiting for you to make sure you do things right, but it’s awesome to hear the ‘oohs’ and the ‘ahhs.’”

Behind the scenes of a drone spectacle

Crews are set to arrive at the McKinley Beach area at noon, working tirelessly to ensure every detail is in place for what will be the company’s largest drone show ever.

“It’s really three shows in one,” Ackmann explains. “Normally, a drone show lasts around 12 to 14 minutes, but for this event, we’re using three different launch pads. The drones will take off at different times for a total show length of about 45 minutes.”

The show will be synced to a custom playlist and be filled with visuals that celebrate the spirit and identity of Milwaukee.

“There’s going to be a lot of things tying into the community,” Ackmann said. “That’s the beauty of drone shows—we can make an emotional connection with people because we’re representing their city in the sky.”

Fireworks Alternative? Not Quite.

Ackmann emphasizes this isn’t about replacing traditional fireworks entirely—but rather expanding how communities celebrate together.

“We hope this helps people in Milwaukee understand what drone shows are, get excited about them, and build on this event in the future,” he says.

What You Need to Know Before You Go:

Start time: 9:15 PM

Main viewing location: McKinley Beach

Additional viewing: McKinley Park and various lakefront areas

Not official viewing areas: Bradford Beach and distant shoreline spots (according to Milwaukee County Parks)

Parking: Available at three lakefront lots starting at 2 PM

$20 per car Cash only First-come, first-served



