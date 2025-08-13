Meet Clara, winner of this year’s We Energies ‘Ambassadog’ contest

MILWAUKEE — Last month, We Energies asked customers to vote on who should be the next Ambassadog, a dog with a very important mission to help spread the message about digging safely on your property.

After more than 8,000 votes and an extensive search, meet Clara — a 3-month-old golden retriever who is the winner of this year’s We Energies Ambassadog. Clara’s owner, Laurynn, says her puppy is extremely playful and has a nose for adventure — she loves taking photos, especially when treats are involved.

Laurynn says when she heard the news that Clara had won, she was overcome with emotion.

“My friend sent me the contest and I decided to try it out. Once we realized she got picked for the final round, we posted like crazy. I had signs at work, signs at her daycare — everyone’s been so supportive and voting for her. I was so excited, I actually cried. I called my mom, I called our friends, and told them she won,” said Laurynn Eisbrenner, owner of Clara.

Now, throughout the year, Clara will help promote and spread an important safety message.

“Dogs love to dig, so it’s a natural fit. And people love to see dog pictures, so it’s an eye-catching way to raise awareness about a really important message. Digging can be dangerous if you don’t know what’s underground, so it’s critical for everyone to call 811 at least three days before they dig,” said Alison Trouy, spokesperson for We Energies.

Clara is the 11th We Energies safe digging Ambassadog. The company started the program more than a decade ago to help spread the message about calling 811 before you dig.

