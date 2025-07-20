Cast your vote! Vote for We Energies safe digging ‘ambassadog’

It is time to cast your vote for the next We Energies safe digging ‘ambassadog.’ The top dog will help spread the important message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

We Energies customers from around Wisconsin had the opportunity to nominate their furry friend for the contest. 10 playful pups were chosen as candidates.

You can only choose one! Below is the list of pups customers can choose from to vote for:

Bailey Sue - A 7-year-old foster fail from Caledonia. Bailey enjoys digging for chipmunks and melting her neighbors’ hearts.

Bob Uecker - A 6-year-old from Racine. Bob likes to swim, run, and eat almost anything… except oranges.

Bodhi - A 6-month-old from Wauwatosa. Bodhi likes to dig in the garden and jump in his pool.

Bria - A 9-month-old pup from St. Francis. Bria loves to destroy toys and make her people laugh.

Clara - A pup from St Francis who has a nose for adventure.

Eddie Spaghetti - A 5-year-old from Greenfield who loves to go to the beach with his sister Mia.

Knight - A 5-year-old from Menomonee Falls who's always quick to fetch a ball.

Mame - A 6-month-old from Germantown who loves to swim, play with friends and go shopping with her humans.

Wilbur - A 7-month-old from Mount Pleasant who loves to chase birds and other dogs. He is always the life of the party.

Zoey - A 3-month-old from Elkhorn who loves to snuggle and eat leaves.

Customers can vote as many times as they would like now through Monday, July 28.

Click here to VOTE!

The top dog will be featured on billboards starting Aug. 11 and will be featured in the company’s safe digging awareness campaign all year.

