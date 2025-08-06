Free 'Mommy-to-Bee Community Baby Shower' event to offer support and resources for new Milwaukee moms

MILWAUKEE — The journey into motherhood is an exciting experience, but the cost of being a new mom can add up quickly, and navigating the crucial information and resources can be overwhelming.

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, there is a free event called the Mommy-to-Bee Community Baby Shower, organized by Milwaukee Health Services to help new mothers.

The free baby shower is designed for expectant mothers and those who have recently given birth. Attendees will be welcomed with a bag filled with essential items and valuable educational resources.

There will also be activities, including games, food, drinks, and exciting giveaways that aim to create a festive atmosphere for the participants.

“A lot of moms don’t get a traditional baby shower, so we started this with one of our board members. We want to have a party for new moms who don’t typically receive gifts or necessary baby items,” said Michele Le Bourgeois, chief operations officer of Milwaukee Health Services Inc. “There's a lot of education involved on topics such as safe sleep and the role of dad doulas.”

The event, previously known as the Laulu Lullaby Baby Shower, was last held in 2023 and drew 200 mothers eager for community and connection. Le Bourgeois emphasizes their goal to ensure that the mothers who attend feel cherished and supported.

“We treat them like queens. They sit down, and we serve them food at the table. They don’t have to get up or do anything except relax and enjoy. I want them to feel seen and leave with more than they came with in terms of education and resources. Ultimately, I want them to feel happy about being new moms,” said Le Bourgeois.

For any new mother looking for support and connection, here are the details for Wednesday’s event:

What: Mommy-to-Bee Community Baby Shower

When: Wednesday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: MLK Heritage Health Center, 2555 North Martin Luther King Drive

