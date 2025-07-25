From garage to giving: Twin Lakes Toy Makers’ mission to comfort kids with handmade toys

TWIN LAKES — The rhythmic sounds of woodworking machines echo from a garage in Twin Lakes, a place where magic unfolds in the form of handcrafted wooden toys.

Here, David and Julie Martin, founders of the nonprofit organization Twin Lakes Toy Makers, dedicate their time and skills to creating cherished toys for children.

David Martin, reflecting on their journey, shared, “My wife and I do quite a bit of charity work; we never had kids of our own, so giving back ... and we also need to fill our time with something that keeps us out of trouble.”

After volunteering with a similar organization in Florida, David decided to create his own nonprofit with the encouragement of his wife, Julie.

“I said to my wife, ‘I’m gonna miss making toys,’ so she said, ‘Why don’t you rebuild our own nonprofit?’”

Since 2019, Twin Lakes Toy Makers has crafted more than 1,700 toys, ranging from police cars for local law enforcement to colorful alligators and trucks for hospitals, shelters, and advocacy groups.

“Sometimes, there’s a witness or a victim of either physical or sexual abuse, and they’re getting interviewed, and sometimes it’s the police, and there is a domestic disturbance or a car accident,” said Julie. “We aim to bring a little bit of comfort during their hard times.”

Each toy is designed with thoughtful features, such as wheels.

“The reason that the toys are on wheels is because that gives them something to control while they're talking through or going through a certain situation, whether it’s an X-ray or it’s an advocacy for a trial that’s upcoming,” David explained.

The Martins are only in Wisconsin for four months out of the year, so during that time, it’s all hands on deck to make as many toys as possible — but it is a long, multiple-step process.

“Our goal is to do, in the four months we’re here, 400 toys a season,” said David.

David and his father-in-law are responsible for cutting the wood and making holes, while Julie’s stepmother handles all the tracing. Julie then takes on the task of painting.

“My goal is to make them look better than the second graders,” Julie joked. “They’re not perfect, but they’re the best I can do."

Once the steps are complete, the result is a collection of beautiful, handcrafted toys.

“Since every kid is only getting one, each one is important,” Julie said.

The Martins say that although this process takes a little bit of time, in the end, it’s all worth it — to make a child smile.

“What motivates us is really that we see when the kids get the toys and the pictures that are sent through us — through Facebook or someone will email us or whatever picture — and just, I think the smiles motivate us,” said David.

The Martins hope that in the future they can store and house their woodworking machines at a facility or church so members of the community can help make the toys year-round.

To learn more about Twin Lakes Toy Makers, click here.

