Handmade With Heart: West Bend mother honors infant son's memory through handcrafted jewelry business

WEST BEND — The grief of losing a child is incomprehensible, and for a West Bend mother, the passing of her 3-month-old son left her to navigate the overwhelming emotions of sorrow.

In memory of her beloved son, she founded a business called Spreading Sonshine, aiming to bring hope and joy to others while honoring the son she misses dearly.

Samantha Kearns is the owner of Spreading Sonshine, a business of handmade jewelry items. Each piece is crafted with care and infused with love.

“The best part of every piece of jewelry is the little sun stamp that’s added,” said Kearns.

The items are made with the hope that whoever wears the jewelry will feel a little joy and sunshine to brighten their day.

Kearns founded the business as a tribute to her son, Sonny, who tragically passed away from sudden infant death syndrome about three years ago.

“He was taking a nap and stopped breathing. It’s very unexpected,” she recalled.

The shock and emotions of her grief were tough to process, but it was through her love that she created a way to honor her son.

“After losing Sonny, everything felt so overwhelming, and I just had to take things day by day, minute by minute,” Kearns said.

Watch: West Bend mother honors infant son's memory through handcrafted jewelry business

Through her business, she found an outlet for her emotions, and it even allowed her to connect with other mothers who share similar experiences, fostering a supportive community grounded in understanding and compassion.

“Confiding in each other makes a world of difference. No one’s experience is the same; everyone’s experience is different,” she said.

As her business continues to grow, Kearns’ jewelry pieces can be found in boutique stores across southeast Wisconsin.

Kearns hopes her story will not only shine a light on the love she has for her son but also help others navigate the complex emotions of grief and healing.

“You can feel joy and sadness all at once, and that’s OK—I miss Sonny so much, and I would do anything to have him back. But I am so thankful for the three months I had with him. I know all of this grief is because I loved him so much, and I want to keep his spirit alive,” said Kearns.

Spreading Sonshine is located in four local stores:



Waves of Grace in West Bend

Happenstance in Kewaskum

Wild and Precious in Cedarburg

Bloom and Blossom in Slinger

To learn more about Spreading Sonshine, click here.

