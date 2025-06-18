Meet the 'Breakfast Club': Class of 1970 meets monthly to reminisce on life

WATERFORD — At Marty’s Restaurant in Waterford, what seems like an ordinary breakfast is actually a journey back in time among high school friends.

This group calls themselves “The Breakfast Club” — graduates from Waterford High School’s Class of 1970. Every month, the group gets together to share stories and memories from their high school days.

“We are the Class of 1970, and a lot of us get together to reminisce about high school. As you can see, there’s a lot of different stories,” said Rick Schneider.

Patti Mucci Krueger is in charge of getting everyone together, where they fill each other in on life and talk about the good old days.

“At Breakfast Club, you can have one to three conversations going,” said Patti.

Those conversations range from classic cars to the cost of gas to a Friday night activity they called “scooping the loop.”

“Driving by, everyone would constantly wave to each other. That was always a fun thing to do,” said Patti.

This meeting was made even more memorable because, for Patrick Laughran, it was his first time seeing many of his former classmates in 55 years, after being overseas in New Zealand.

“It’s incredibly special to see everyone again. You think about them often,” said Pat.

Pat said seeing his fellow students brought back a flood of emotions. Some he recognized right away, while others took a moment.

“And then someone said their name and I’m like, oh yeah, that’s right — I can see the person there now,” said Pat.

But there is one person Pat has stayed in contact with over the years, and that’s Rick. Rick said although he didn’t hang out with everyone at the table in high school, he is thankful for the friendships they’ve created now.

“It’s kind of funny because some people remember things differently. You know, I have a hard time remembering everyone’s names, but then I come here and we’re talking with them. I realize I’m not the only one,” said Rick.

So as the group continues their conversations about how they’ve changed over the decades, one thing remains the same: their love for Waterford High School and the gratitude they have for the time they get to spend together over breakfast.

“It’s a good time. You get to see old friends you haven’t seen in a while,” said Hal Treffinger.

The group is currently planning their 55th class reunion in a couple of months. They’re hoping other classmates can join.

