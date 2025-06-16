Understanding pollen count: Local experts share insights and strategies for allergy relief

GREENFIELD — As allergy season approaches, many begin to experience the familiar symptoms of sniffles, sneezes, and itchy, watery eyes. To help understand the pollen counts and predict what to expect, we turned to Dr. Gary Steven at the Asthma and Allergy Center in southeast Wisconsin.

Located on the roof of the center's office is a specialized device that pulls in air samples, gathering data on pollen levels. Dr. Steven and his dedicated staff collect vital pollen data seven days a week.

TMJ4 DR. STEVEN

"The air passes over a microscope slide coated with a silicone grease that traps any airborne particles, including pollen," Dr. Steven explained.

The slide is then stained by certified pollen counter Rene Steven, who meticulously counts each individual pollen grain.

"This process can take anywhere from 45 minutes to several hours, depending on the pollen levels," she said.

She said most grain species have a unique shape and size, like grass pollen.

Watch: Local experts share insights and strategies for allergy relief

How pollen counts are tracked to help allergy sufferers in southeast Wisconsin

"It just has starchy granules in the center and one pore," said Rene.

Dr. Steven emphasizes the importance of this data for allergy sufferers, allowing them to stay informed about what to expect during peak seasons. Over the past 20 years, he noted a trend: rising pollen counts and longer pollen seasons attributed to climate change.

"With the tree pollen season compared to about 20 years ago, the peak tree pollen counts that we see are about 50% higher. The tree pollen season is about 30% longer than 20 years ago," said Dr. Steven.

He also shared an interesting find — a new pollen species identified in southeast Wisconsin: privet. "We have seen this type of pollen increasing over the past five to six years, which led me to include it in my skin-testing panel," Dr. Steven said.

For those suffering from allergies, there are things you can do to mitigate symptoms:

Monitor pollen counts: Checking daily pollen forecasts can help you prepare for high pollen days.

Use an air purifier: Keeping the air in your home clean can reduce indoor allergens.

Keep windows closed: This helps prevent outdoor pollen from entering your home.

Daily allergy medication: Taking allergy medications regularly, rather than waiting for symptoms to flare, can significantly relieve discomfort.

"You should be proactive, especially during your peak allergy season," Dr. Steven advised. "Regularly taking medication works significantly better than trying to play catch-up once you're already suffering."

If you're uncertain about which pollen triggers your allergies the most, consider consulting an allergist for skin or blood testing. This can help tailor your treatment plan and lifestyle adjustments ahead of the allergy season.

To learn more about allergy remedies or the pollen count numbers, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error