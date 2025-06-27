Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Summerfest, Oak Creek Night Market, Cheese Festival and more!

Looking for weekend plans? From world-class bike racing on Downer Avenue to the Oak Creek Night Market and the cheesiest festival in Plymouth, we've got your weekend covered!

Downer Avenue Bike Race

Historic Downer Avenue will transform into one of the most famous urban bike races in the country this Saturday, drawing professional teams and riders from around the world to Milwaukee.

The first races begin at 10 a.m., giving spectators a full day of cycling action to enjoy.

For more information, click here.

Oak Creek Night Market

For those looking for shopping and entertainment, the Night Market at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek runs Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visitors can shop from local vendors, enjoy food trucks, and relax with live music. The event is free to attend.

For more information, click here.

Summerfest Continues

Summerfest continues with its second weekend, featuring big-name performers on free stages, including The Fray, Young the Giant, and Riley Green.

To get tickets, click here.

Cheese Capital Festival

Cheese enthusiasts might want to head to Plymouth for the Cheese Capital Festival, which begins Friday with a new Road America Trans Am SpeedTour Car Parade.

The festival features live music, a cheese wedge race in the river, and plenty of cheese to sample. The event runs through Saturday.

For more details, click here.

