Cassandra McShepard is happy to be on the TMJ4 team and is excited about getting into the community to bring their stories to light. You can see her weeknights at 6:30 on "Milwaukee Tonight" showcasing the hidden gems of Milwaukee.

As a former co-host of REAL MILWAUKEE, she knows that Milwaukee is full of wonderful people doing amazing things.

Her first career as an innovative fashion designer found her creating fabulous one-of-a-kind garments for entertainers. That client list would eventually boast the likes of Nancy Wilson, The Manhattans, Frankie Beverly and Maze, Loose Ends, Abbey Lincoln, Glenn Jones, Allison Williams, Cherelle, The Whispers, journalist Soledad O’Brien, and singer/actress Phyllis Hyman.

However, designer clothing would not be the only thing that Cassandra would create. Cassandra lives a life by her own design - she is a writer, motivational speaker, jazz vocalist, and a radio and television personality.

Cassandra has served as spokesperson for The Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute, and sat on the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Community Advisory Board. In 2010 she was presented with the “Caregiver of The Year Award” by the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Association. She has also served on the board of directors for Milwaukee Health Services.

In 2012 she was honored by the United States Postal Service with their “Women Putting Their Stamp on Metro Milwaukee” Award. And in that same year, she was nominated by The Shepherd Express in the categories of "Female Vocalist of The Year" and "Jazz Artist of The Year."

Pursuing further ways to creatively express herself, Cassandra has appeared in two stage plays - “If He Won’t Love, I Will,” a 2019 Woodson Film production, and “Only God Can Judge Me,” a 2020 Woodson Film production

If you have a hidden gem around Milwaukee that you'd like Cassandra to feature on "Milwaukee Tonight," send her an email at cassandra.mcshepard@tmj4.com today!

