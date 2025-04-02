102-year-old woman celebrates birthday on April Fool's Day

GLENDALE — I celebrated Margaret Ann Salick’s 102nd birthday today and walked away with some great advice, and a piece of cake.

Margaret was born on April 1, 1923, in Watertown, Wis. Today, she is the second-oldest resident of Discovery Commons Northshore Senior Living.

TMJ4 Margaret Ann Salick with her birthday crown

Her family started the Salick Jewelry Store on Main Street in Watertown in 1853 when Margaret was 10 years old. After her marriage to Sam Luchsinger in 1945, the couple became partners in the family jewelry business. Margaret and Sam were happily married for 67 years.

Daughter Patricia Luchsinger said, “I'm the fourth of five children. She has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and she sends each of us a birthday card with a little check in it on every one of our special days.”

Watch: Glendale woman celebrates birthday on April Fool's Day:

Glendale woman celebrates 102nd birthday on April Fool's Day

Patricia was also born on April 1, 71 years ago. She said, “The story that I got was that she was going to have a cesarean, and she could pick the day, so she said I want to have this baby on my birthday.”

Margaret studied English and education at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and she has been a die-hard Badger fan ever since.

According to Ross Segel, Executive Director of Discovery Commons, Margaret has a great sense of humor and keeps them on their toes.

Margaret’s tips to live by are:



Live your life in a healthy manner.

Participate in activities.

Develop a firm faith. “It’s a high priority,” said Margaret.

Laugh! Margaret said, “We have to laugh at a lot of things that aren't even funny.”

Though born on April Fool’s Day, Margaret Ann Salick is no joke!

Happy Birthday!

TMJ4 Margaret Ann Salick with her birthday cake

