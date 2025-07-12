Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Missing Milwaukee 7 -year-old boy found safe

Amber Alert cancelled for Jamal White
Jamal White
Milwaukee Police Department
Jamal White
White Jeep Renegade
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 7-year-old missing boy has been found safe after being abducted near his home.

Jamal White was reported first reported critically missing Friday night. An AMBER Alert was officially issued just before midnight, that has now been canceled.

White was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of 6200 W Hustis Street.

Police say they were searching for a Black male suspect who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black face mask. He was also armed with a handgun.

The suspect was driving a white Jeep Renegade with unknown plates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones