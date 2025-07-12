Missing Milwaukee 7 -year-old boy found safe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 7-year-old missing boy has been found safe after being abducted near his home.

Jamal White was reported first reported critically missing Friday night. An AMBER Alert was officially issued just before midnight, that has now been canceled.

White was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of 6200 W Hustis Street.

Police say they were searching for a Black male suspect who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black face mask. He was also armed with a handgun.

The suspect was driving a white Jeep Renegade with unknown plates.