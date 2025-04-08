Behind Wantable Café: The headquarters driving a fashion retail revolution

MILWAUKEE — Many of us are familiar with the open working environment of Wantable Café, but did you know that behind the walls of the café lies the headquarters of Wantable, a fashion retail business?

Wantable is a try-before-you-buy personal styling company that is changing the way we shop for clothing.

“I actually started as a women’s makeup company called Birchbox, sending specific products based on your preferences,” Founder and CEO Jalem Getz said. “So, fast-forward 12 years later, we are a women’s apparel brand that started as makeup but don’t sell women’s makeup anymore.”

Instead, Wantable offers upwards of 10,000 different products for women and men. But what sets them apart is Getz's philosophy.

“We’re here to help our customers do incredible things. We view apparel as your style, a piece of who you are and your uniform for whatever you do, and I believe that if you’re comfortable in your clothes, you can be comfortable in your environment,” Getz said. “And comfort inspires confidence. And confidence is key to success in anything we do.”

Here’s how it works: You log on to the website, create an account, and answer a few questions about your size, style, and preferences. Then, the talented stylists at Wantable select and send you seven items based on your answers. You then have five days to decide what to keep and pay for, and what to send back.

“You get to make all of the selections, everything from colors to patterns, and once you have filled out the quiz with us, you pay a $20 styling fee,” Ashley Carlton, Wantable’s director of customer experience, said. “But the great thing about that styling fee is it applies to anything you decide to keep.”

With an average price point of $50 to $70, free shipping, and easy returns on seven garments with five days to try them on in the comfort of your home before deciding what to buy and what to return, Wantable is perfect for the busy lifestyles of the fashion-forward consumer.

