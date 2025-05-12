'Above the Clouds' hosts showcase at Milwaukee High School of the Arts

Since their founding in 2001, the nonprofit "Above the Clouds" has provided faith-based arts programming to Milwaukee youth, free of charge.

Students are trained in a variety of disciplines, including music, dance, painting, and martial arts. On Friday, the current class demonstrated all they had learned over the past semester with a showcase at Milwaukee High School of the Arts. Cassandra McShepard joined the celebration live on Milwaukee Tonight, speaking with the program's founder and president, Linda Wade, as well as student artists.

Watch: Above the Clouds holds spring recital:

Above the Clouds holds spring recital

Get more information on Above the Clouds or sign up for their summer programming (beginning June 23 in ballet, piano, art and dance technique) here.

TMJ4 learned about this event thanks to a partnership with Imagine MKE — a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Milwaukee's arts and culture scene.

Watch: Milwaukee High School of the Arts holds student showcase:

Milwaukee High School of the Arts holds students showcase

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error