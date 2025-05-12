Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

'Above the Clouds' hosts showcase at Milwaukee High School of the Arts

Milwaukee High School of the Arts are holding the "Above the Clouds" spring recital.
Posted

Since their founding in 2001, the nonprofit "Above the Clouds" has provided faith-based arts programming to Milwaukee youth, free of charge.

Students are trained in a variety of disciplines, including music, dance, painting, and martial arts. On Friday, the current class demonstrated all they had learned over the past semester with a showcase at Milwaukee High School of the Arts. Cassandra McShepard joined the celebration live on Milwaukee Tonight, speaking with the program's founder and president, Linda Wade, as well as student artists.

Watch: Above the Clouds holds spring recital:

Above the Clouds holds spring recital

Get more information on Above the Clouds or sign up for their summer programming (beginning June 23 in ballet, piano, art and dance technique) here.

TMJ4 learned about this event thanks to a partnership with Imagine MKE — a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Milwaukee's arts and culture scene.

Watch: Milwaukee High School of the Arts holds student showcase:

Milwaukee High School of the Arts holds students showcase

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.