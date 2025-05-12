'Above the Clouds' hosts showcase at Milwaukee High School of the Arts

Since their founding in 2001, the nonprofit "Above the Clouds" has provided faith-based arts programming to Milwaukee youth, free of charge.
Students are trained in a variety of disciplines, including music, dance, painting, and martial arts. On Friday, the current class demonstrated all they had learned over the past semester with a showcase at Milwaukee High School of the Arts. Cassandra McShepard joined the celebration live on Milwaukee Tonight, speaking with the program's founder and president, Linda Wade, as well as student artists.
Watch: Above the Clouds holds spring recital:
Get more information on Above the Clouds or sign up for their summer programming (beginning June 23 in ballet, piano, art and dance technique) here.
TMJ4 learned about this event thanks to a partnership with Imagine MKE — a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Milwaukee's arts and culture scene.
Watch: Milwaukee High School of the Arts holds student showcase:
