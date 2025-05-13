Aromatic Acres: Couple brings joy of cut flowers to Milwaukee community

MILWAUKEE — This hidden gem is right on time! On my morning walk, I passed a yard with beds upon beds of tulips and instantly knew that there was a story there.

Working in the yard were Joseph and Carly Ledger, owners of Aromatic Acres, and they were kind enough to tell me about their business. Here’s what I learned.

TMJ4

The couple started growing vegetables nine years ago in a 30 by 30 plot to sell at farmers markets.

WATCH: Couple brings joy of cut flowers to Milwaukee community

Cassandra's Hidden Gems: Aromatic Acres

“We began transitioning into medicinal herbs, things like calendula and chamomile," Joseph said. "Then Carly decided to plant some zinnias, and we had a whole roll of the most amazing colorful zinnias we've ever seen and that forever changed the path that we were on."

Aromatic Acres now focuses on cut flowers and bringing the joy of cut flowers to the community.

“The joy of cut flowers is something that is shared among people, among friends, among family, in times of joy, and also potentially in times of sorrow," Joseph said. "Cut flowers bring smiles, color, life and happiness to people's lives.”

WATCH: Cassandra learns how to grow cut flowers

Cassandra learns how to plant cut flowers

Anyone with a seasonal flower garden knows the work involved. But this couple’s work is done throughout the year. There is planning, seed starting, nurturing, and harvesting. Some of the plants are potted for their curated cutting garden collections. They also create beautiful bouquets for any occasion. This kind of commitment yields varieties of flowers not found in local nurseries.

TMJ4

“One thing that we love to grow and share with people is our curated cutting gardens. These are really special because it is a flat of 32 plants, specifically for folks who want to grow and cut their own flowers in their backyard. They're all curated so all the colors look fabulous together no matter what you pick,” said Carly.

They are so passionate about flowers that they send emails throughout the whole growing season and invite people to chime in on their Facebook group. Talk about ‘Flower Power”. Carly believes that the more flower growers there are in the world, the more beauty and enjoyment we experience. It’s a win-win situation.

Good thing I’m nosy and ask strangers questions, else, I wouldn’t be able to share this hidden gem with you.

To learn more about Aromatic Acres, visit their website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip