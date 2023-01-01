Nicole Buckley is TMJ4’s Editorial Director. In her role she works closely with reporters and photographers selecting and crafting the stories you see on on-air and online.

Nicole joined the station in June 2015 as an Executive Producer. In 2018 she became the Senior Manager of Investigative and Enterprise Content. She stayed in that role until December 2021 when she became Editorial Director.

Nicole is a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. She began her career as a producer in her hometown of Springfield, Illinois. She then spent several years as an Executive Producer in Fort Myers, Florida.

Nicole has been recognized for her work with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, Suncoast Emmy, Mid-America Emmy, two regional Edward R Murrow Awards, and several awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the Milwaukee Press Club.

Nicole volunteers at the Wisconsin Humane Society and Rescue Gang as a foster parent. She spends her free time exploring local restaurants and businesses. Bonus points if they’re dog-friendly! She loves traveling, live music, and cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Send Nicole an email at nicole.buckley@tmj4.com.