James Groh joined TMJ4 News as a multimedia journalist in May 2019.

He was named the Wisconsin Broadcaster Association's (WBA) Young Professional of the Year in 2022. James has won five WBA awards: four for his My Block series and one while covering the NFL draft in Green Bay. In addition, he won a 2024 regional Murrow award for best feature story, a 2026 Milwaukee Press Club Award for best feature story, and a 2026 regional Emmy for best feature story. He was also a member of the team that won two regional Murrow awards for the best digital platform in 2022 and 2023.

Before coming to Milwaukee, he worked as a general assignment reporter in Buffalo. Now, James focuses on telling positive, inspiring, different, fun, weird, quirky, and engaging stories that you won't find in a typical newscast.

James is from the San Francisco Bay Area. He went to Chico State for two years before transferring to Syracuse University. He graduated with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism.

When he isn't reporting, you can find him at the Uihlein Soccer Park, snowboarding, or hiking. James plays guitar and piano and has even released multiple albums and EPs. He has performed at Summerfest five times.

Some of his favorite restaurants in the area include: Taquería El Cabrito, La Masa, MoMoMee, El Tlaxcalteca Restaurant, Cafe India, Lakefront Brewery, and Bluestar Cafe.

One of James's favorite parts of journalism is that he can see something new every day and interact with amazing people. If you think you have a story idea, please contact him on Facebook or Instagram. You can also email him at James.groh@tmj4.com.