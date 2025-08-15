Sláinte! Milwaukee Irish Fest returns for another weekend of Celtic celebrations

MILWAUKEE — Sláinte! That's Irish for 'cheers'! Milwaukee Irish Fest is back at Henry Maier Festival Park with another four days of Celtic celebrations.

The weekend-long festivities will feature dozens of musical performances, Irish dance troupes, dance lessons, cooking demonstrations, and more. In total there are more than 100 cultural and performing acts across 18 stages.

These aren't just bands from the Milwaukee area, either. Many of the performers and vendors travel from Ireland to be here. For those artists, Milwaukee Irish Fest is actually one of the biggest festivals of the year. Speaking of traveling across the Atlantic, a travel agency is also on the grounds to help people book trips from America to Ireland.

On Saturday, there's an 5K run/walk to Irish Fest that supports the Arthritis Foundation.

There are multiple promotions at the gates for festival-goers to get discounted or free admission:



Thursday - Free admission with a donation of school supplies at the mid-gate

Friday - College students receive $3 off admission at any gate with a valid student ID

Saturday - Participate in the 5k run/walk for the Arthritis Foundation and receive free admission

Sunday - Donate nonperishable food items at the south gate from 8 am to 11 am. Also, veterans, plus one guest, get free admission as long as they bring their valid ID.

Visit the Irish Fest website for more information. Sláinte!

Watch the interviews below to see our James Groh try Irish Dancing and then see a couple of pros do it too...

5-time world champion dancers bring routine to Irish Fest

