ArtBlaze brings a night of interactive performances, displays, and artistry to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's McKinley Beach hosted an art extravaganza with musical performances, larger-than-life displays, and interactive art. It's called ArtBlaze from the organization Joy Engine.

Joy Engine is a local nonprofit that organizes interactive art experiences in Milwaukee. ArtBlaze has been around for two years.

The free event features musical acts, group dance activities, a tie-dye station, a bubble fairy, s'mores kits, and a new display from Fuzzpop Workshop, which introduced 'giant cosmopods' at last year's ArtBlaze. It's also known for installments at Summerfest and the exhibit Deep Lake Future. Attendees were also able to make their own art with by Arts@Large, Artists Working in Education, and VIBEZ Creative Arts Space.

ArtBlaze is a family-friendly event meant to celebrate community and the city's artistic spirit.

Originally, there were supposed to be three ArtBlaze events this summer. However, the first one in July was canceled due to bad weather. The next one will be on Aug. 21.

Watch the interviews below to see what ArtBlaze looked like...

