Cosmic interactive art and tasty southern sides, the new features at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest weekend 2 is in full swing. While we always come for the music, there are plenty of new features at the Big Gig this year that you can check out as you walk from stage to stage. These are two of those new features.

Cosmic Art

No, aliens aren't invading. 'Astral Relics of the Great North Woods' is just the latest interactive art exhibit from FuzzPop Workshop. The exhibit features 30-foot-tall alien-esque creatures, ethereal music, and mesmerizing lights.

FuzzPop Workshop has done large-scale interactive art installations before with its immensely popular 'Deep Lake Future' attraction in Walker's Point, giant 'Cosmopods' invading Bradford Beach', and a previous stint at Summerfest last year.

Each display is inspired by the Great Lakes and Wisconsin North Woods. They are commentaries on climate change, invasive species, and the importance of our local ecosystems.

You can find it between the UScellular and Uline Warehouse stages.

Southern Comfort Food

Nino's Southern Sides serves up southern staples like fried catfish, collard greens, mac and cheese, fried chicken, chicken, wings, and more. It's located near the US Cellular Stage on the festival's north side. Nino's Southern Sides has had a brick and mortar location in Shorewood since 2015.

The wings are one of their specialties, along with the homemade fruit punch and lemonade.

