Giant 'Cosmopods' invade Milwaukee ahead of Bradford Beach interactive art event

MILWAUKEE — History has been made on Bradford Beach in Milwaukee. A new animal has emerged from Lake Michigan and scientists are working on understanding this never-before-seen creature.

Scientists from Fuzzpop Workshop, the same people who investigated the Deep Lake Future phenomena, are leading the research. They call this animal a 'Cosmopod'.

"This one measures about 25 feet tall. We're still trying to get some accurate measurements of the length, but our understanding is there are even larger Cosmopods out there," Daniel Murray, the director said.

Why has this Cosmopod come to Bradford Beach? That's still unclear.

James Groh A giant 25-foot tall cosmopod at Bradford Beach. Two others will join it for the four Art Blaze events at Bradford and South Shore beaches.

“Well, we are still learning to communicate with it. But we think here might be a way to communicate with song," Murray said.

That's quite a fortunate coincidence because on Wednesday Bradford Beach will host the first Art Blaze. It’s a community art event with live music (which the Cosmopods will love), vendors, and interactive art from Artists Working in Education. It's a non-profit that works at removing barriers to allow anyone to participate in the arts. They will offer a fish print-making project for free.

"We really want to bring art access to everyone you know. I love it when we're out in the community, and we meet people that say they haven't touched a paintbrush since high school or even earlier," Brett Henzig, the director of programming at Artists Working in Education, said.

Watch the story on Cosmopods to see just how big they are...

Giant 'Cosmopods' invade Milwaukee ahead of Bradford Beach art event

Art Blaze was created by Joy Engine, a nonprofit that creates art installations throughout Milwaukee. Some of their public art installations include 'REbirth' which featured larger-than-life birds at Lakeshore Park and 'Under One Moon', a large moon that hung over the Third Ward.

“We think that the beaches have kind of been historically underutilized, so we thought that this would be a fun way to bring people down to them," Steph Salvia, the executive director at Joy Engine, said.

Joy Engine will produce three more Art Blazes after the event on July 10. The others will be on 7/31 at Bradford Beach, 8/7 at South Shore Beach, and 8/21 at Bradford Beach. All of them go from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Some of the musical acts, which undoubtedly will please Cosmopods include: Trapper Schoepp, Wave Chappelle, De La Buena, Gego y Nony, DJ Shawna, and more.

Three Cosmopods will be at each event. They were created by the multimedia studio Fuzzpop Workshop which is responsible for the interactive museum Deep Lake Future. Daniel Murray, is the founder, creative director, and lead scientist studying the Cosmopods. He said the creatures may be here to tell us an important message.

"Having a freshwater resource here is ever increasingly important. And I think the Cosmopods might be here to help us understand how important, how valuable that resource really is," Murray said.

The creatures seem benevolent based on preliminary research.

"We'll have a team of our scientists here to ensure everyone's safety. But we think it's time to celebrate," Murray said.

To learn more about Fuzzpop Workshop, Joy Engine, Or Artists in Education, click on the organization's name to be redirected to their site.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip