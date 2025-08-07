Black Arts MKE summer showcase highlights city's young performers

MILWAUKEE — Black Arts MKE Youth and Family night highlighted the city's up-and-coming dancers, singers, and actors.
It gave a chance for young performers to get in front of an audience to show the community what they have been working on.
"We are essentially a hub for BIPOC artists. We provide programming and a space for young artists, but also older artists, intergenerational artists, to continue to learn about the arts, performing arts to be specific," Ashley Jordan, the director of arts and cultural programming at Black Arts MKE, said.
The two-hour event featured group dance numbers, a series of monologues, and solo singing performances. There were also multiple vendors, including the bakery Bethmayhem, henna tattoos, and free books from the Milwaukee Public Library.
Watch the interviews below to see what some of the monologues and dances were like...
