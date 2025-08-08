Why everyone is lining up at Joy Ice Cream social in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Recently, my friends and people on the street have been coming up to me saying, “Hey James, you’ve got to do a story on this new ice cream shop.” Apparently, it's blowing up in popularity. And I found out that's exactly what is happening. Joy Ice Cream Social has only been open for two years, but the business is booming. In fact, I was there before the shop opened, and a line of about 10 people had already formed.

“No, you’re alright. We open at noon, but we’re here. We’re ready," Liz Joy, the owner, said to the customers already in line.

She opened in July 2023 and is already used to the early crowd.

“This has surpassed any, like, goals or visions that I had. This is just beyond anything," Joy said.

The shop is on North Avenue in Wauwatosa. Joy Ice Cream Social has quickly become a community staple.

“Actually, every time I get two scoops, so, I mean, amazing, because it’s so much ice cream," Charlotte Cherney, a 10-year-old ice cream fan, said.

Charlotte was one of the early birds with her fellow 10-year-old friend Olivia Markert.

“I come here as often as I can," Markert said.

They were both celebrating.

“We just finished with our concert," Cherney said.

Joy Ice Cream has become a popular place to celebrate the little and big moments in life.

“Just the other week, somebody came for their engagement pictures here. And then people come for the little wins like losing their teeth or taking the training wheels off," Joy said.

It doesn't matter how old you are. Celebrating with ice cream just feels good.

“It’s a lot of nostalgia I want for my kids and my community.”

The shop leans into the vintage vibe with walk-up ordering, old-school signs, and throwback candies. Joy Ice Cream has capitalized on the fact that it's the only ice cream shop in the area, and it's on a main street in a bustling neighborhood with a ton of families - like Joy's.

“I have two young kids. We love the neighborhood. We love that we can really just walk to anything. But something that I really thought was missing was a family-friendly spot that we could go to, and ice cream really fits the bill for everything," Joy said.

Little did Joy know where this ice cream shop would take her.

“We have been scooping backstage at Fiserv Forum for a lot of performances that come through. So I’ve met Adam Sandler, the Jonas Brothers, Olivia Rodrigo," she said.

The shop is open every day of the week from 12 pm - 9 pm. The shop will start hosting artist workshops called CrAfter Dark soon as well. Stay tuned to their Instagram and Facebook.

