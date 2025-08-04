Trying some of the best and worst new foods at the Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is well-known for having some crazy food concoctions. Some mouthwatering, others a little more nauseating. How does a pickle quesadilla sound? Or a Gochujang Smash Burger? If you're really brave, how about a donut topped with crickets, ants, grasshoppers, worms, and a scorpion?

It can be hard to tell what will be good and what won't. However, Milwaukee's food and restaurant guru, Lori Fredrich with OnMilwaukee, came up with as close to a definitive guide to the best and worst foods at the State Fair as possible. She tried 16 different items and ranked each one.

I teamed up with her to try four of the new foods. It was a mix of the best, worst, and average.

Here is what we tried: Ube Butter Banana French Toast Lumpia, Gochujang Smash Burger, Dill Dawg Dorito Bombs, and Peanut Butter S’mores Sweet Potato Fries.

Watch the video below to see what the meals looked like and what we thought of each of them...

Some of the best and worst new foods at the Wisconsin State Fair

