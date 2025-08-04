Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Trying some of the best and worst new foods at the Wisconsin State Fair

Every year, vendors at the Wisconsin State Fair create crazy concoctions to feed fair goers. Here are some of the best and worst new foods this year according to Milwaukee's food and restaurant guru.
Some of the best and worst new foods at the Wisconsin State Fair
Posted
and last updated

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is well-known for having some crazy food concoctions. Some mouthwatering, others a little more nauseating. How does a pickle quesadilla sound? Or a Gochujang Smash Burger? If you're really brave, how about a donut topped with crickets, ants, grasshoppers, worms, and a scorpion?

It can be hard to tell what will be good and what won't. However, Milwaukee's food and restaurant guru, Lori Fredrich with OnMilwaukee, came up with as close to a definitive guide to the best and worst foods at the State Fair as possible. She tried 16 different items and ranked each one.

I teamed up with her to try four of the new foods. It was a mix of the best, worst, and average.

Here is what we tried: Ube Butter Banana French Toast Lumpia, Gochujang Smash Burger, Dill Dawg Dorito Bombs, and Peanut Butter S’mores Sweet Potato Fries.

Watch the video below to see what the meals looked like and what we thought of each of them...

Some of the best and worst new foods at the Wisconsin State Fair

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.