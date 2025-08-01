Wisconsin State Fair Challenge: How fast can you eat a cream puff?

WEST ALLIS — Cream Puffs are a staple of the Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, people will travel from across the country to try them for the first time or the millionth time.
Given that so many people have a craving for Cream Puffs, I wanted to see if eating all those delectable desserts would help these fair-goers in a fun test.
I wanted to see how fast people could eat a cream puff. Seven people put their athletic prowess to the test. The times ranged from a Usain Bolt-esque 0:07 seconds to 1:21. I was in between the two at 0:33 seconds.
Watch the video below to see how fast people could eat a cream puff...
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.