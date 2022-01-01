Andrea Williams joined TMJ4 News as a Specialty Reporter in May of 2022.

Andrea is a familiar voice and face in Milwaukee. She worked as a radio personality during morning drive in the city for 25 years, and 20 of them were at Jammin’ 98.3, where she also served as the News/Public Affairs Director for the Milwaukee Radio Group.

Williams' focus as a reporter is on finding those people in our community who don’t always make the news but have important stories to tell.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Andrea moved to Milwaukee in 1996 to work at WKKV-FM, V100.7. In addition to her radio career, she spent 10 seasons as the Bucks original in-arena host.

She also hosted and executive produced “Our Issues Milwaukee” and “Connect MKE” on Milwaukee’s CW 18 and My 24.

Williams received her Bachelor’s degree in Radio/TV Communications from Central State University (Ohio) and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the Wisconsin Chapter of NABJ (National Association of Black Journalists).

