Andrea Williams is an anchor and reporter for TMJ4 News and the anchor of Milwaukee Tonight, TMJ4’s program showcasing the people, places and experiences that make southeastern Wisconsin special.

Andrea joined TMJ4 as a specialty reporter in May 2022 and was promoted to anchor of Milwaukee Tonight in February 2026. Her reporting focuses on community stories and people whose important contributions do not always make the headlines.

In September 2026, Andrea will celebrate 30 years in Milwaukee broadcasting. The Louisville, Kentucky, native moved to Milwaukee in 1996 to work at WKKV-FM V100.7. She went on to spend 25 years in morning radio, including 20 years at Jammin’ 98.3, where she also served as News and Public Affairs Director for the Milwaukee Radio Group.

Andrea’s career also includes 10 seasons as the Milwaukee Bucks’ original in-arena host and 6 seasons as a Bucks Energee! dancer. She previously hosted and executive produced “Our Issues Milwaukee” and “Connect MKE” on Milwaukee’s CW18 and My24 and remains a sought-after host for community and special events.

Andrea earned her bachelor’s degree in Radio and Television Communications from Central State University in Ohio. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the National Association of Black Journalists and its Wisconsin chapter.

You can email Andrea at andrea.williams@tmj4.com.