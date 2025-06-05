Betty Brinn Children’s Museum celebrates 30 years of play and learning

It was 30 years ago that the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum first opened its doors in downtown Milwaukee—built on a simple yet powerful mission: to inspire curiosity and creativity in children, while giving families a place to learn and play together.

"Since we opened, we've welcomed 4.8 million children and families into our space for our immersive educational programs and exhibits that really present play as a way to learn," said Nicole Orlando, Director of Marketing Communications at the museum.

That kind of hands-on, minds-on learning was on full display during our recent visit. We watched as a young child and parent shared a moment of discovery—one of countless interactions happening across the museum’s colorful, interactive exhibits.

For families like the Groths, it’s become a go-to destination—especially when school’s out.

"School is out for our kids, and so it was a great opportunity to get downtown and enjoy what's happening here at Betty Brinn," said parent James Groth.

A Dream Three Women Made Real

The museum itself is the product of a vision shared by three local women—Therese Binder, Susan Grienberg, and Julie Sattler-Rosene—who saw a gap in Milwaukee’s cultural landscape.

"Milwaukee was one of the only major cities in the country that didn't have a children's museum," Orlando explained. "So they were really determined to bring a resource to this area that would provide families with a place to play while learning."They named the museum in honor of Betty Brinn, a successful businesswoman and philanthropist who championed healthcare access for underprivileged women and children.

"We've been able to kind of continue her legacy by providing a community space for families from all cultures, all areas of the city, all socioeconomic backgrounds," said Orlando.

Generations of Wonder

You don’t have to look far to see the museum’s impact. Near one exhibit, we met Preston, a young boy who’s been visiting Betty Brinn since he was a baby.

"I really like this place—all the amazing things—I really appreciate it here," he told us with a big smile.He wasn’t just playing—he was leading, his imagination in full swing.

"Where do you need to go?" "Wherever you take me", answered TMJ4 reporter Andrea Williams, "Alright, headed to Walmart!" It’s these small moments—full of joy, wonder, and shared discovery—that capture the heart of what the museum has offered Milwaukee for three decades.

A Night to Celebrate

Tonight, that legacy takes center stage at the Pfister Hotel with the museum’s first-ever Be A Kid Ball—a celebration for adults to reconnect with their inner child and honor 30 years of memories.

TMJ4’s Andrea Williams will be hosting the event and says she can’t wait to see where the next adventure leads.

For more information on the Betty Brinn Children's Museum: Betty Brinn Children's Museum - Explore. Inspire. Make.

