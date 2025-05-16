A Legacy of Freedom: Honoring Anna Mae Robertson at Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Parade

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s 54th annual Juneteenth Day Parade is honoring a true American hero this year.

One of the last surviving members of the historic 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion — 101-year-old Anna Mae Robertson — has been named grand marshal for this year’s celebration.

Sheree Robertson Woman greets WWII Veteran Anna Mae Robertson

Though she won’t be able to attend in person, her family will proudly represent her. One of her seven daughters, Sheree Robertson, has been working tirelessly to keep her mother’s legacy alive.

TMJ4 Two of Anna Mae Robertson's daughters Denise Muhammad and Sheree Robertson

“We need to know our history. I think if we knew our history, people would be inspired to do good, be good and overcome all the obstacles that we may encounter in life," Sheree said.

The 6888th — known as the “Six Triple Eight” — was the only all-Black, all-female battalion sent overseas during World War II. Their mission: to sort and deliver millions of backlogged letters to U.S. troops, lifting morale by reconnecting soldiers with their loved ones.

U.S. Army Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army Women's Museum via AP/AP FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand in formation in Birmingham, England, in 1945. On Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, the House voted to award the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal. (U.S. Army Women's Museum via AP, File)

Daughter Denise Robertson says a new generation is finally grasping the weight of her mother’s story — thanks in part to Tyler Perry’s recent film.

“I heard my mother throughout my childhood talking about her experience with the Six Triple Eight ... but I watched the movie, and I felt the stories. That was a totally different experience. It was emotionally overwhelming," Denise explained.

Just last month, the women of the 6888th were honored with the Congressional Gold Medal for their groundbreaking service.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP From left, producer Nicole Avant, cast member Oprah Winfrey, writer/director/producer Tyler Perry and cast member Kerry Washington pose together at the premiere of the Netflix film "The Six Triple Eight" on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration is one of the largest and longest-running in the nation. And this year, the spotlight shines on courage, service, and the enduring legacy of Black women in the military.

Sheree Robetson

As grand marshal, Anna Mae Robertson reminds us all: Freedom is not just celebrated — it’s earned. And this city has the honor of celebrating one of its bravest.

A national treasure. A Milwaukee icon.

