MILWAUKEE — As sunlight filtered through the rain on a quiet Milwaukee porch, Rozlyne Corder—who insists on being called Grandma Rozlyne—reflected on the life of her grandson, Officer Kendall Corder.
“He grew up so fast,” she said softly. “He aspired to be something, and for that, I’m proud of him. By the time he reached his teens, all he talked about was becoming a U.S. Marshal or a police officer. And he reached his goal.”
Corder, a dedicated member of the Milwaukee Police Department for six years, was tragically killed in an ambush while responding to a call near 24th and Garfield last Thursday. He was just 32 years old.
Though his time was short, Grandma Rozlyne says the bond they shared was lifelong—and deeply personal.
“He called me up without fail on FaceTime every day,” she remembered. “We didn’t just say hi—we stayed on the phone for an hour, hour and a half. On his drive to work, he still had me on FaceTime.” She smiled, recalling a particular photo of him kissing her on the cheek.
“I think that’s the day he got the sweet potato pie,” she laughed. “He loved my sweet potato pie. He was just happy. He loved to eat.” Her warmth is felt well beyond her family—officers from District 2 often call her “Grandma” too.
“His first partner remembered him bringing her a plate,” she shared. “She was impressed with the macaroni and cheese. He shared it with her. That was a good memory.”
WATCH: 'He Walked in Integrity': Grandmother Remembers Fallen Officer Kendall Corder
One moment she treasures most: his police academy graduation, when his father proudly pinned his badge.
“That was his graduation,” she said, pausing. “And that was his dad pinning him.” As the conversation turned to faith, Rozlyne nodded knowingly.
“He was brought up in faith,” she said. “And I believe that guided him.”Through her grief and smiles, Grandma Rozlyne paints a picture of a young man who gave his all—to his career, his family, and the city he served.
“I love him,” she said. “He was a great kid.”
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.