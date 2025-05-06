Milwaukee's Wick Field renovation brings new life to neighborhood park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Recreation unveiled a newly renovated Wick Field, complete with updated playground equipment, new basketball courts, and walking trails. The neighborhood fixture has been transformed with vibrant colors and new amenities designed to bring families together.

A grand reopening ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the milestone.

Community feedback was essential to the project, ensuring the renovations met neighborhood needs.

“We are thrilled to see the completion of Wick Playfield,” said Brian Litzsey, director, Milwaukee Recreation. “This playfield is beloved by those in the neighborhood, and the residents provided crucial input to help shape this space. We couldn’t be more proud of the end result. This new playfield is a stunning, vibrant, and welcoming space that children and families will enjoy for years to come.”

Since reopening, the field has been buzzing with activity, demonstrating how community investment can make a significant difference in creating gathering spaces for residents.

"We love Wick Field," said local dad, David Wilkinson. "We were coming here before the renovations, but it so much better since the renovations happened. We live a couple of blocks away. I'm here with my oldest—I'm holding him, got two others running around. This is our fifth or sixth time here already. We love it, we'll be coming here a lot this summer."

