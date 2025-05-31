IN MEMORIAM: Anna Mae Robertson (March 5, 1923 – May 30, 2025)

Anna Mae Robertson, one of the last living members of the historic 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, passed away on May 30, 2025, at the age of 101.

Her passing marks the end of a remarkable life dedicated to service, family, and quiet heroism. Chosen to lead this year's Juneteenth celebration, her family will proudly represent her as Grand Marshal—a role that speaks to the profound impact she made both in her community and on the world.

Born in 1923, Mrs. Robertson lived through some of the most defining eras in American history, and she helped shape them in return. During World War II, she served in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, known as the “Six Triple Eight”—the only all-Black, all-female battalion deployed overseas. Their mission was to sort and deliver millions of backlogged letters and packages to U.S. soldiers in Europe, reconnecting them with home and lifting their morale under the harshest conditions.

Their story, long overlooked by history, has finally begun to receive the recognition it deserves. Just last month, Mrs. Robertson and her fellow battalion members were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for their service—a long overdue tribute to their courage and contributions.

Her daughter, Sheree Robertson, has spent years ensuring that her mother’s story—and that of the Six Triple Eight—is never forgotten. “We need to know our history,” she said. “I think if we knew our history, people would be inspired to do good, be good, and to overcome all the obstacles that we may encounter in life.”

Her daughter Denise Muhammad reflected on the power of seeing her mother’s story brought to life in Tyler Perry’s recent Netflix film The 6888th. “I heard my mother throughout my childhood talking about her experience with the Six Triple Eight, but at that time, I heard the stories. I watched the movie, and I felt the stories, and that was a totally different experience. It was emotionally overwhelming.”

Anna Mae Robertson was not just a veteran—she was a beacon. A mother of eight, a community pillar, and a woman whose legacy reaches beyond borders and generations. As Milwaukee prepares to hold one of the nation’s largest Juneteenth celebrations, this year’s tribute shines a special light on Mrs. Robertson’s extraordinary life. Her appointment as Grand Marshal, though now posthumous, serves as a fitting recognition of her resilience, courage, and enduring impact.

As her family leads the parade in her honor on June 19th, they carry more than just her memory—they carry a legacy of Black excellence, perseverance, and unshakable pride.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send donations to Tabernacle Community Baptist Church for the Anna Mae Robertson scholarship fund.

Rest in power, Anna Mae Robertson. Your story lives on. Your service will never be forgotten.

